URBANA — Three dean hires down, one to go.
On Thursday, the university announced that it found Steve Anderson’s successor as dean of the School of Social Work on campus — Ben Lough, who’s been part of the UI faculty since 2011.
Lough, who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree from BYU and his Ph.D. at Washington University of St. Louis, is a professor of social work and business administration at Illinois. He also serves as director of social innovation at the Gies College of Business.
“Professor Lough’s Illinois experience in teaching, his impactful research interests and his demonstrated passion for public engagement make him a strong” dean, UI interim provost Bill Bernhard.
The school contracted with WittKiefer for $93,324.54 to assist in the search.
It’s been a busy stretch for dean hires, with Illinois this school year selecting new deans of library sciences (Claire Stewart) and the College of ACES (German Bollero).
Earlier in 2022, the UI hired three other deans — for the Carle Illinois College of Medicine (Dr. Mark Cohen), the College of Education (Chrystalla Mouza) and the School of Labor and Employment Relations (Ingrid Fulmer).
Still to come: a decision on the retiring Vik Amar’s success as dean of the UI College of Law.