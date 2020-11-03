URBANA — The University of Illinois System is seeking 8.3 percent more funding from the state for fiscal 2022 and would like to put about half of that toward hiring and keeping more faculty.
If approved next week by the board of trustees, the UI system will request $673.4 million in taxpayer funds from the state, or $51.4 million more for operations than last year.
“The challenge that we face right now is as we serve more and more students, we have relatively fewer faculty per student to serve those students,” Executive Vice President Barbara Wilson said Monday at a board committee meeting. “We’re concerned about this because it means that our students are experiencing larger class sizes. They may be more challenged to have courses be available on time because we have fewer faculty. And there’s fewer opportunities for senior theses, research projects and independent studies.”
The Urbana campus’s faculty-student ratio has moved from eighth among its peer campuses to 10th, Wilson said.
Of the $51.4 million in additional funds, Wilson said the UI System would use $10 million for recruiting and growing faculty and $23.9 million for competitive compensation.
“We need to have some sort of salary program. As the board knows, we didn’t host a salary program this year at all,” Wilson said.
“And in fact, some individuals took cuts to their salary, especially many of the leaders of our three institutions. And so we are proposing a competitive compensation program of 2 percent.”
Another $15 million would go toward undergraduate scholarship for Illinois residents and $2.5 million for technology security upgrades.
Wilson described the $51.4 million request as a modest increase.
“We’d still be below the 2017 level that we received” when adjusted for inflation, she said.
The UI System did not receive any increase in state funding for fiscal 2021, CFO Avijit Ghosh said.
State funding accounts for about 25 percent of the UI System’s general fund revenue.
The UI System also plans to ask the state for $602.3 million for capital projects.
That would include $110 million for repairs and renovations in Urbana, $68 million for a renovation and addition to the Roger Adams chemistry lab and $100 million in library renovations and upgrades.
“We see increasingly the libraries as digital learning centers,” Wilson said.
“They’re not just places to house materials; our students congregate at our libraries, they work in the digital world, they collaborate, they engage in a lot of important learning and research activities in our libraries.”