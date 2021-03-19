CHAMPAIGN — After announcing the Call to Action initiative last summer, University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones announced Thursday its first request for research proposals studying racism and social justice.
The UI is investing $2 million annually into research projects focusing in three areas: systemic racism and social justice; law enforcement and criminal-justice reform; and disparities in health and health care.
“The Call to Action to Address Racism and Social Injustice Research Program is an important step forward as we seek to transform the way our own university supports, prioritizes and recognizes the research of scholars working on issues of systemic racism and bias in the United States,” Jones wrote in a mass email.
Pre-proposals are due April 26, and the funding for this year’s selections would begin Sept. 1.
Proposals can receive up to $100,000.
Jones launched the Call to Action initiative last year after the police killing of George Floyd.
“Our university must be leading the way to help our university and community and state and nation and society resolve the pressing and persistent issues of racism and social injustice,” Jones said at a board of trustees meeting last year. “I firmly believe that this is also, as I’ve said before, a threat of pandemic proportion and is an existential threat to our democracy.”
Also Thursday, Jones and Sean Garrick, the UI’s vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion, issued a statement condemning anti-Asian discrimination following the fatal shooting Tuesday of six women of Asian descent in the Atlanta area.
“The resurgence of these anti- Asian patterns of discrimination and hate throughout the past year only intensifies the need for us to stand in clear solidarity against all forms of violence, misogyny and bias,” they wrote. “To our Asian and Asian American students, faculty, staff and community members, we want you to know that you are not alone.”