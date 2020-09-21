URBANA — Six months after students voted in a non-binding poll in favor of making the belted kingfisher the University of Illinois mascot, the academic Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of it as well.
At Monday’s meeting, 105 senators voted in favor of the resolution, two against and four abstained.
The resolution called on Chancellor Robert Jones to create a new mascot, to publicly condemn any public display of the former Chief Illiniwek and to consider the blue-and-orange kingfisher as a possible mascot.
“I believe that this offers the necessary closure to a conversation that has started well before today,” said Dana Yun, one of the resolution’s sponsors.
In the spring, UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said there were no plans to choose a mascot at that time.
She did not immediately comment on the Senate’s vote.
The decision ultimately lies with UI athletics and the chancellor.
The Chancellor’s Commission on Native Imagery: Reconciliation and Healing released a report in June 2019 that recommended a formal public retirement of Chief Illiniwek but left open the question of a new mascot.