URBANA — The University of Illinois’ flagship campus has its sights set on a fiscal 2022 fundraising goal: $300 million.
Next year’s total will represent the Urbana campus’ cap-off for the five-year “With Illinois” fundraising campaign, which had raised $2.45 billion as of Monday, according to Vice Chancellor for Advancement Barry Benson.
So far, the campus has gathered about $80 million in donations in the current fiscal year, Benson told the faculty senate on Monday. (The UI observes the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30 the following year.)
“Considering a fairly successful year, and I’ve got no reason to believe otherwise, it’s entirely possible we may achieve ($2.75 billion) throughout this campaign, so there’s a lot to be proud of around here,” Benson said.
All the money raised since March 12 of this year is icing on the cake, compared to the university’s original goal. The UI reached its $2.25 billion fundraising goal a year earlier than planned and announced it would continue the campaign through its 2022 end-date.
The campaign fundraising total for the Urbana campus already exceeds the $2.43 billion systemwide total reached by the UI’s last major donation drive, “Brilliant Futures.”
New contributions to the “With Illinois” campaign have steadily declined since 2017’s public launch. In fiscal 2018, the university raised $469 million — followed by $381 million, $337 million and $295 million in the fiscal years afterward.
The early high points in the campaign, Benson said, were buoyed by massive individual gifts: $150 million from Larry and Beth Gies to the College of Business in fiscal 2018, then the Grainger Foundation’s $100 million donation to the College of Engineering in fiscal 2019.
“And so we’ve been in, not to say an embarrassment of riches, but if you look across the landscape of fundraising, nine-figure gifts don’t happen all that regularly,” Benson said.
Individual colleges and units at the UI have their own fundraising goals within the campaign. Media, Social Work, Law, Engineering, ACES, Education and Fine + Applied Arts have all reached or surpassed their donation benchmarks.
University Laboratory High School has exceeded its initial $10 million fundraising goal as well, having reached $11.4 million by February of this year.
One of the main UI advancement priorities for the upcoming year: helping out lagging fundraising drives in health sciences, particularly the Carle Illinois College of Medicine and the Cancer Center, Benson said.
“We are in a critical juncture as it relates to accreditation and (National Cancer Institute)-designation for both of those entities, and private support and philanthropy plays a large role in that process,” Benson said.
The Carle Illinois College of Medicine is searching for a new dean, who Benson concurred will be an “absolutely critical” piece to communicate the college’s value proposition to donors.
“We have a unique opportunity to redefine engineering and health care, and we need somebody that can really articulate that vision,” he said.
Another priority: figuring out ways to celebrate the campaign dollars, which will most likely occur next year during Foundation Weekend.
“We’ve got to figure out what extent it will happen in-person or virtually,” Benson said. “I anticipate it’ll be a bit of both.”
Finally, in reevaluating advancement’s business model, Benson hopes to significantly increase the number of staff who make up his advancement team.
“As we position ourselves for perhaps a three, four, $5 billion campaign next, we’ve got to be intentional and deliberate as to how our business operates,” he said.
“When I give you a presentation next year, or perhaps the year following, my hope is that instead of suggesting that we’ve got (200) to 300 advancement folks on campus, perhaps that number’s 400, or 450.”