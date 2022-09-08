URBANA — The University of Illinois system and its flagship Urbana campus both set new enrollment records this year, by thin margins.
Ten days into the semester, 94,861 students were enrolled at a UI campus, 111 more than last fall. UIUC now enrolls 56,644 students, 37 more than fall 2021.
But a new admissions cycle made a world of difference for this fall’s first-year class. After the governor ordered state universities to join the Common App portal, the Urbana campus raked in a record number of applications, resulting in a more competitive path to join the UI.
There were 63,257 first-year applicants to the UI — 33 percent more than last year’s record total — and 45 percent were offered admission.
For the last decade, the admission rate to the UI hasn’t fallen below 59 percent.
“It was a challenge, not only with managing in the increase in applications, but we became more competitive this year trying to hit our enrollment targets with a larger pool to pick from,” said Andy Borst, director of undergraduate admissions.
This year’s freshman class of 7,957 students is the second-largest on record; the UI enrolled 8,303 freshmen last fall, and vowed to reduce the size of its next class to keep in line with campus resources.
Many of the system- and campus-wide enrollment gains over the last five years are from the university’s graduate programs, particularly online.
In 2017’s strategic plan, the UI set out to grow its high demand online graduate programs, such as the iMBA in the Gies College of Business.
“That was a planned increase, and the intent was to maintain undergrad enrollment,” Borst said.
Undergrad enrollment at the Urbana campus has kept between 33,000 and 35,000 since fall 2015, while more than 42 percent of graduate students are enrolled in an online program.
“The questions will be, what does the future look like for online graduate programs, what does the future look like for campus capacity on the undergraduate side, and what does the demand look like knowing once we get to 2025, and state demographics start to shift?” Borst said.
Freshman demographicsThough the path to UI acceptance was harder this year, the makeup of this year’s freshman class is similar to last fall on most fronts.
The share of in-state students ticked up from 70 to 71 percent, and the sexes of the students are more balanced — nearly 49 percent of incoming first-years identify as female, compared to 46 percent the last two years.
“Compared to other universities who tend to have more women, our campus tends to have more men,” Borst said.
Though the UI once again admitted a record number of students from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds, minority enrollment didn’t increase.
About 17 percent of first-year admits (4,810) were Black, Hispanic/Latino, Native American/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, or multiracial with one of the prior categories.
This year, 1,582 underrepresented minority students accepted their UI offers, comprising about 20 percent of the UI’s freshman class for the second year in a row.
Most are Hispanic — 1,066 students — 444 are Black, 265 are multiracial, two are American Indian and two are Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.
“I think it’s probably a recognition that the inequities we saw reflected in the pandemic continue,” Borst said.
“To see where that number (of enrollments) came in, I’d say we’re not satisfied with the current levels.
“We’re wanting to continue to see the diversity of our incoming class grow, and we’re going to put some initiatives in to see if we can move the needle there.”
A greater share of freshmen qualify for a financial hardship fee waiver this year — from 15 to 18 percent — and more are first-generation college students — from 20 to 23 percent.
The number of new transfer students bumped up this year, from 1,266 to 1,288, and the biggest gains were in colleges that wanted to grow, Borst said, such as Applied Health Sciences, Education, Media, Fine and Applied Arts and Social Work.
Whether the state’s new transfer guarantee had a hand in this remains to be seen.
This year, in-state community college students who obtained a 3.0 GPA after 36 hours of graded work were guaranteed admission to state universities.
Much of this year’s selectivity to the UI fell on the international and out-of-state applicants.
Admission rates fell across the board — from 56.5 to 36.5 percent for out-of-state students, from 49.6 to 37.4 percent for international students — but fell the least for Illinois residents, from 67.2 to 56.2 percent.
“We’re admitting more Illinois residents than ever before,” Borst said.
“Resident students have the advantage in our admissions process.”