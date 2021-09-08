URBANA — The University of Illinois’ new enrollment record may stand for a while.
The UI’s Urbana campus is welcoming 56,299 total students this year, driven by 2,700 more graduate students and a record-size freshman population.
There are 8,303 students in the class of 2025 — breaking the class of 2023’s previous record of 7,665 freshmen.
That’s a 600-student leap from the UI’s year-to-year target of 7,700 new freshmen, so don’t be surprised if next year’s class is smaller, said UI Director of Admissions Andy Borst.
“The strategic enrollment plan calls for us to maintain our current undergraduate enrollment where it’s at and to grow our graduate and online programs, so while enrollment might be growing, we’re not exceeding the campus footprint and the resources that are available,” Borst said. “When we intentionally reduce the number (of freshmen) next year, we don’t want that to be interpreted as we lost market share or that we’re losing students, when it is our intention to get back to a more normal number next year.”
The freshman class includes 5,835 new enrolled students from Illinois, the most since 2018. The university offered admission to a record number of in-state students this cycle.
About 20.1 percent of freshmen belong to historically underrepresented ethnic and racial backgrounds. About the same percentage of freshmen are first-generation students.
Despite admitting a record number of African American students — 1,253 this cycle — 448 are enrolled in the freshman class, the lowest fall total since 2014.
“We think this is likely due to the impact of COVID-19,” Borst said.
Poring through university application data, UI admissions found that African American applicants were far more likely to list personal and family impacts from COVID-19, including higher incidences of internet interruptions during a largely remote year of school.
Comparing data in November with the National Student Clearinghouse, which analyzes enrollment trends for about 97 percent of American colleges, may provide additional clarity for this demographic shift.
However, the Grainger College of Engineering and Gies College of Business will see higher numbers of Black and Latinx students this year, Borst said.
With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, ACT and SAT standardized tests were made optional for admission, and 58 percent of the incoming class submitted scores.
The average ACT was 31.4 and average SAT was 1410, up from 29.8 and 1331 averages in 2020, back when tests were required.
The new international student population grew significantly, especially in the graduate student demographic.
Fall 2021 brings 2,859 newly enrolled international students, nearly double the 1,521 total a year ago, including 1,112 freshmen, up from 954 in the pre-pandemic class of 2023.
On the grad side, most of the increase was due to delaying admission,” Borst said.
In fall 2020, 2,085 graduate students delayed admission until 2021, and 1,103 of them registered this year.
“On the undergrad side, we admitted fewer international students, but our acceptance rate of international students was higher, after unexpected increases in students from India and then international students who graduated from U.S. high schools,” Borst said.
After the class of 2025 comes a big demographic shift: the 18-year anniversary of the Great Recession.
“Child rearing behavior changed after the Great Recession, people started having fewer children, so there’s fewer kindergartners, fewer eighth graders and high school graduates,” Borst said.
Especially in the Midwest and Northeast U.S., where the highest concentration of higher education institutions are located.
“The South and West populations are still increasing, so seeing the population growth in California, there’s a strategic effort on our part to grow market share where the population is going to be increasing,” Borst said.
California surpassed China as the second-largest “feeder” territory for the UI behind the state of Illinois; 459 freshmen hail from the Sunshine State, compared to 428 students from high schools in China.
But next year may bring more applicants, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated public universities to register on the Common App college application portal.
“The admit rate will likely fall because joining the common app, but that won’t change who we’re admitting, we’re just likely to get more applications,” Borst said.
Prospective students can apply on Coalition as well as the traditional myIllini portal.