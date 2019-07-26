URBANA — Despite earlier questions about the cost-sharing arrangement, University of Illinois trustees on Thursday approved the joint purchase of a state-of-the-art MRI scanner with Carle Foundation Hospital.
Carle and the university are splitting the cost of the Siemens 7-Tesla MRI system as well as installation and maintenance charges over the next 10 years. The UI’s share will be $7.76 million.
They will also split time on the equipment, so it can be used both for research and to treat patients in clinical settings at Carle, officials said.
Housed at Carle, it will be the first 7-Tesla MRI for clinical use in Illinois and one of only six in the country, according to Carle.
Because of the cost, officials from both organizations had said neither of them could have afforded the MRI system on their own.
The Biomedical Imaging Center at the Beckman Institute plans to use the scanner — which is able to detect abnormalities that lower-strength clinical systems can’t — for neuroscience research and the development of advanced neuro-imaging technologies.
Carle said it would help in treating patients with epilepsy and other neurological conditions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of 7-Tesla MRI to scan patients’ knees and brains.
Susan Martinis, vice chancellor for research, said last week a signed letter of intent will allow the UI to use the equipment 50 percent of the time for 10 years, considered the “useful life” of the system.
At the urging of Board of Trustees Chairman Don Edwards, UI officials are working on language for the final contract to extend that agreement beyond 10 years if the machine is still functional, because the UI is paying half the cost.
DPI resolution advances
Meeting in Chicago, trustees also gave unanimous support Thursday to a resolution backing the new Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago, designed to bring faculty and students from multiple universities together with industry to promote entrepreneurship, keep top talent in Illinois and address real-world challenges — in agriculture, health care, computing and data, the environment and other fields.
The resolution, including a proposal seeking formal institute status for DPI, will now go to the Illinois Board of Higher Education for review and approval.
The institute formally opened last year in an office at 200 S. Wacker Drive in Chicago. A permanent facility is planned on a donated site along the Chicago River.
The Illinois fiscal 2020 budget appropriated $500 million for capital costs associated with DPI and other “hubs” on the statewide Illinois Innovation Network.
But none of that money has been released; Gov. J.B. Pritzker has required matching funds for the state’s investment.
Interim DPI Director Bill Sanders said the UI’s three campuses and Northern Illinois University have committed about $245 million, and corporations and foundations have pledged nearly $103 million. Other private investments will be announced at a later date, he said in a release.
Leases and appointments
Also Thursday, the board agreed to delegate authority to administrators to enter into a 10-year lease with Core Champaign Daniel LLC, to rent 86,500 square feet of space in a new $75 million development that will reshape the 600 block of East Daniel Street in Champaign.
The UI will pay about $2 million annually in rent and trade $4.8 million in “air rights” from the parking lot it owns on Sixth Street for ownership of 13,000 square feet of space in the new office-apartment-retail development.
The UI’s leased space will be used for the School of Information Sciences and offices for the new vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Trustees on Thursday approved two previously announced appointments for those units:
— Sean Garrick, a mechanical engineering professor and associate vice provost at the University of Minnesota, as the first vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion.
— Eunice Santos, computer science department chair at the Illinois Institute of Technology, as dean of the School of Information Sciences.
The board also agreed to designate the planned $3.3 million addition to Japan House as the Ogura/Sato Japan House Annex, in recognition of major gifts from Dr. George Ogura, former Japan House Director Shozo Sato and his wife, Alice Ogura Sato.