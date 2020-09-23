UI: Still 'no process in place to choose a new mascot'
URBANA — Two votes have now been cast in support of adopting the belted kingfisher as the official mascot of the University of Illinois.
But the voices that matter most on this issue — from Chancellor Robert Jones and UI trustees — have no immediate plans to take up the issue that had fans on both sides buzzing Tuesday.
“There is no process in place to choose a new mascot,” campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler said in the aftermath of the Academic Senate’s 105-2 vote.
“Resolutions from the Academic Senate are shared with the university administration and the board of trustees, but they are advisory only.”
Among those who showed support for making the orange and blue kingfisher the official mascot: Nicholas Lund, who wrote a column saying as much for Audubon Magazine's website, entitled "The University of Illinois Might Make a Kingfisher Its New Mascot. It should!"
"A problem with a lot of mascots is that they’re either not real or not relatable," Lund wrote. "There aren’t Spartans around the campus of Michigan State, and there isn’t much Jazz in Utah. But there are plenty of Belted Kingfishers near the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
"There are recent eBird reports from the University of Illinois Arboretum, from Crystal Lake Park and Busey Woods, and from the main campus itself. The Belted Kingfisher isn’t just a concept: It’s a real wild animal in the area."
The kingfisher, which tips the scales at around 5 ounces — think “blue jay on steroids,” bird blogger Renee Hewitt says — would be far from the first flying mascot in college sports.
There are 16 bird mascots at Illinois’ level of college football alone, but the kingfisher might be the most unique in a landscape that includes three Eagles, three Owls, two Falcons and a pair of Cardinals.