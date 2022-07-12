URBANA — A University of Illinois student who admitted he lied to police about being robbed on campus has been sentenced to second-chance probation.
Aditya Rao, 19, whose last known address was in the 200 block of East Peabody Drive, Champaign, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.
Rao was arrested on April 8 by officers who were skeptical of his claims that he had been robbed of cash the night before by a man who threw his cellphone on the ground, breaking it.
Rao’s report of being mugged in the 800 block of South Wright Street in Champaign prompted UI officials to send out a campus-wide emergency alert. He eventually admitted he made up the story about being robbed to account for his broken cellphone.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said if Rao successfully completes his two years of second-chance probation, no felony conviction will enter on his record.
Rad had no previous convictions, the prosecutor said.