URBANA — A University of Illinois student has been arrested in connection with a noose found hanging in an elevator at Allen Hall over the weekend.
Andrew Smith, 19, of Normal was arrested for disorderly conduct and a hate crime Monday night, according to information from the campus and the Champaign County sheriff’s office. He is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.
UI Police are still investigating the incident, according to spokeswoman Robin Kaler. She had no information about a possible motive.
Smith enrolled at the UI in fall 2018 and is majoring in math, Kaler said.
Students reported finding the noose in an elevator early Sunday morning, Kaler said.
UI Police and multiple campus departments responded quickly and are investigating, she said.
“The university does not condone acts of intolerance, bias, or prejudice, and University Housing professionals are available to aid students in accessing support services,” a statement from Kaler said.
It’s not the first time a noose has been found on campus.
In 2016 a UI groundskeeper was fired after tossing a noose on a worktable used by a black co-worker, prompting civil rights organizations to look into the matter.
UI officials apologized for that incident and scheduled diversity and training sessions in that unit.
That same year, swastikas were drawn on three campus buildings — Lincoln Hall, the Armory, and Gregory Hall.
On Monday, responding to the noose incident, the group Black Students for Revolution called for the dismissal of all students responsible for at least two years, regular public reporting of all racist incidents reported to UI administrators and housing officials, and a review of policies related to discipline for “perpetrators of racial hatred,” in conjunction with students affected.
In a statement supporting those demands Tuesday, Illinois Student Government leaders condemned the “blatantly racist” incident and called it a “continuation of the tradition of white supremacy and racism at this university.”
“Acts such as this and those who commit it have absolutely no place at this University and anywhere for that matter,” the student government statement said.
This is a developing story.