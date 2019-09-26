CHAMPAIGN — A possible case of mumps has been reported on the University of Illinois campus, officials said Thursday night.
A student was diagnosed with “possible mumps” at the UI’s McKinley Health Center, according to a note sent Thursday to the student’s classmates.
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said a nurse at McKinley reached out to the student’s instructor in the Chemistry Department and asked that the message be sent to classmates. She had no other details.
Students had posted the note on Reddit earlier Thursday. It said a member of two different lectures had been diagnosed with possible mumps, though the specific classes were blacked out.
The note included a link to McKinley Health Center’s website with information on mumps.
A highly contagious viral illness, mumps is spread by droplets of saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person.
It typically starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. That’s followed a few days later by swelling of the salivary glands, which causes the tell-tale puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.
Patients with mumps must be isolated for about a week to keep from infecting others while they recover.
Symptoms of mumps typically appear 14-18 days after infection, although a third of infected people don’t have symptoms.
Over-the-counter pain relievers and mouth rinsing can help relieve symptoms, though anyone with symptoms should still contact their doctor.
The note from McKinley advised students to prevent its spread by covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when they cough or sneeze and throwing the tissue away after each use.
It also advised students to wash their hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand cleaner, especially after coughing or sneezing.
A mumps outbreak in 2015-16 sickened more than 300 people on the UI campus.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and McKinley worked together to fight that outbreak with a mass vaccination outreach, calling for all students born after 1956 to pump up their resistance by receiving an extra, third dose of the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine that they received as children. The shot was also offered to faculty and staff exposed to potential infection on campus.
The local cases were part of a larger regional outbreak that included other areas of Illinois and nearby states.