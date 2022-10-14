UI student tells Urbana city council: 'The roaches were there before me. I was a guest in their apartment'
URBANA — “You should not be living in those conditions. Nobody should,” Mayor Diane Marlin said in response to a new-to-town University of Illinois grad student and apartment resident who described what she called her “welcome to Urbana” moment during the public-comment portion of the Urbana City Council meeting — cockroaches that, five or six sprayings later, won’t go away.
“The roaches were there before me. I was a guest in their apartment,” said the student, a Richmond, Va., native who identified herself as Justine during her introduction. “I cannot get the roaches out of my head. Unfortunately, the movie ‘Joe’s Apartment’ keeps playing. I am terrified of bugs.
"I have literally been studying, sitting on my couch, and a roach has crawled into my lap to study with me. I have been cooking and a roach lands on my hand as I’m cooking.”
So rather than spending her early Monday evening studying — “I’m supposed to be learning Shakespeare tonight,” she said — Justine attended her first meeting of the city council with a message: Check in with your constituents to see if they’re having similar experiences. Pressure building owners and managers to fix the problem, even if it means being kept out of her apartment for a weekend while it’s fumigated.
“There are other people who live with roaches,” she said. “They have kids. They have babies. They have dogs. And they’re constantly dealing with this issue.”
During the council comment period that followed a short while later, a sympathetic Marlin urged the woman to fill out a complaint form with Urbana’s community development office, which she said will trigger an inspection by the city.
“Roaches are absolutely a health hazard,” Marlin said, “and you should not be living in those conditions.”
In other developments:
— A week after saying she felt “deceived” over the inclusion of fire station activities as an option in a resolution on ways to spend federal Community Development Block Grant funding — intended to serve low- to moderate-income areas, households or clientele — Ward 6 representative Grace Wilken offered an apology to staff.
Reading from a prepared statement, Wilken said in part: “I wanted to apologize for coming across harsh to staff last week and not reflecting my gratitude for the work that they do. I regret that I had an emotional reaction — because I was triggered — and wasn’t communicating as effectively as possible. I didn’t clarify well the placement of my mistrust — which was towards the mayor and her comments of ‘no projects being selected’ when fire stations, in whatever form, are included here. ... My goals are to understand what we’re asked to vote on in order to make the best decision.
“My questions last week were necessary, as there was some missing information in a memo and some issues with funding calculations, and I will continue to ask questions when things are unclear and I will continue to push for equity and what I believe is right, as this is what I see as my role on council, and align with my values.”
— It was Wilken who a week earlier raised skepticism about the amount the city was proposing paying the Champaign County Economic Development Corp. as part of a community partnership agreement, noting that the annual increases of $5,000 on the nose — said to be 10 percent of the organization’s budget — didn’t add up.
Her concerns were well-founded. This week, staff admitted an error in the calculations, noting the request for fiscal 2023 should have been $33,763, matching the prior year’s total, and not the $38,763 cited in the resolution a week earlier. The EDC did not expect to receive a $5,000 increase, staff added in a memo to council members.
Further, staff said, there was no commitment for the city to cover 10 percent of the EDC’s budget, which is expected to be $464,000 once approved, according to the agency’s director, Carly McCrory-McKay. The new figure represents 7.23 percent of the budget.
— The revised resolution was approved, along with two other agreements that advanced from the previous meeting — $15,000 for Visit Champaign County and $5,000 for the Champaign County Black Chamber of Commerce.
Wilken reiterated her desire to revisit the terms of the first-of-its-kind economic development agreement with the Black Chamber, with the possibility of more funding being offered by the city, if needed, to help the Will Kyles-led group put on a Black Business Expo and with minority procurement policy advising.