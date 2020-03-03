CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois junior Panayiota Laros was about three weeks into her study abroad program in Milan, Italy, when the school she was studying at suspended classes due to the spreading coronavirus there.
Laros, a Champaign native studying accounting, said she initially wasn’t sure what to do.
Last Monday, when there were 229 cases in Italy, the UI’s Office of International Safety and Security said it was “monitoring developments,” adding that the UI “does not plan to suspend programs and/or ask students to depart Italy.”
Two days later, when the number of cases reached 400 and the U.S. government recommended certain travelers postpone travel to Italy, the UI again said it “does not anticipate canceling programs or asking students to depart.”
But Laros was nervous and decided to leave Wednesday.
“I wanted to get away,” she said. “I didn’t want to get stuck in Italy.”
By Friday, when the Italian case count hit 800, the UI was advising students to leave. By Saturday, it required all 137 students studying abroad in Italy to get out as soon as possible.
There are now more than 1,500 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Italy.
Laros said she’s still talking with the UI about what’s next.
“Everything is still brand new,” she said. “I don’t know how everything is going to work out.”
She had been told by Bocconi University, where she’d been taking business classes, that exchange students can take the classes online.
“So I’ll be studying at an Italian University, but in Champaign, Illinois,” Laros said. “They’re still figuring out how to do exams, but for now I’ll be taking online classes.”
She also has to stay at home for the next couple of weeks as a precaution.
It can take up to 14 days for symptoms to appear, but Laros said Monday she felt fine and didn’t think she has COVID-19.
“I left before it got really bad, and where I was living — the closest outbreak to me was 20 miles south of me,” she said.
The three-and-a-half weeks she spent in Italy made for an “unbelievable experience,” she said.
“I was meeting kids from all over the world. I traveled to Venice and had weekend trips planned,” she said. “Unfortunately, everything had to come to an end.”
It came to an end so quickly that Laros is still waiting on her luggage.
“I had the full intention of returning, so I didn’t bring home all of my stuff,” she said. “I did pack everything up, so right now I have a suitcase sitting in my room, and I’m trying to figure out how to get it back to me.”
She was roommates with a student studying abroad from South Korea, who was worried about whether she’d be able to return to her home country, which has 4,000 confirmed cases.
On Sunday, the UI said it wouldn’t require the 15 students taking classes abroad in South Korea to leave, but “may do so in the future.”
By Monday, Chancellor Robert Jones and Provost Andreas Cangellaris said in a massmail that they were “strongly encouraging students, faculty members and staff in any part of South Korea to depart voluntarily.”
They also offered all 852 students enrolled abroad in any country “the opportunity to voluntarily end their program immediately.”
“We are working diligently to arrange alternative methods to deliver instruction to any students who want to continue making academic progress this semester,” the UI administrators wrote. “We recognize that there can be financial and academic implications for students, and we are committed to working with them to the best of our ability to mitigate any negative impacts."
The UI had already decided in January to suspend its spring semester academic programs in China, where the COVID-19 disease has infected more than 80,000 people.
Also Monday, the UI System announced a new COVID-19 Planning and Response Team to coordinate efforts on the Urbana, Chicago and Springfield campuses.
The team will work with the standing response committees at the three universities “to provide a common operating structure, plans and action items; help disseminate information to all relevant stakeholders; and identify opportunities to support existing university-based personnel to help develop system-wide practices,” UI officials announced.
Robert Barish, vice chancellor for health affairs at UIC, will lead the team, which will include members from each of the three universities and report to UI President Tim Killeen, Executive VP Barb Wilson and the three chancellors and provosts.
The latest on the number of coronavirus cases:
4— in Illinois Cook County woman in her 70s is No. 4.
100 in U.S. — Six deaths here, all in Washington.
90,000 total — 3,000-plus deaths globally, mostly in China.