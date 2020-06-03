URBANA — According to a draft report, the University of Illinois’ COVID-19 task force is proposing that the fall semester start as scheduled, with face-to-face instruction ending at fall break and the last days of instruction and exams being conducted online.
This would help “minimize the number of times students return to campus,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris wrote in a mass email Wednesday that shared and summarized the draft report.
The campus community will be able to share feedback on the report until June 10. Cangellaris and Chancellor Robert Jones intend to announce plans for fall instruction in mid-June.
Cangellaris said the task force looked at the “feasibility of a modified approach to on-campus instruction, including a combination of in-person and online classes.”
This will only be possible if the entire campus community is tested everyone returns in August, “along with a robust continuous testing strategy,” he said.
Students, faculty and staff would also have to agree to “behave in a manner that maximizes the safety of the entire university community,” Cangellaris wrote, including face coverings and social distancing.
The report also said more classes may be held in the evenings and in non-academic spaces, with more passing time between classes.
And it warns that if the state has not moved to Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s re-opening plan, “the University will have to adopt a fully online format,” Cangellaris wrote.