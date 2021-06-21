URBANA — All students will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to come to the UI campuses this fall.
“This requirement is consistent with our own scientific modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants,” President Tim Killeen wrote in a mass email. “It is also consistent with the Illinois Department of Public Health’s goals.”
Students who cannot be vaccinated because of health conditions or other reasons must follow each campus’ guidelines and exemption protocols.
Those who are studying or working remotely will not need to follow the vaccination requirements.
Vaccination guidelines for faculty and staff are still being developed, Killeen said.
“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, students have helped make the University of Illinois System a model for the nation — a model of community, a model of safety and a model of pulling together for the common good,” Killeen said. “We look forward to their help in setting the standard again this fall, a semester that will restore most in-person instruction and many of the other traditional rhythms of campus life that COVID interrupted last year.
“Widespread vaccinations will help us do that."
In C-U, campus will require students to be fully vaccinated, or 14 days out from their second dose, to be on campus with no additional obligations, Chancellor Robert Jones wrote in a follow-up email.
Students can upload their vaccination record card to the MyMcKinley portal online to exempt themselves from COVID-19 testing.
Students on the C-U campus who are not able to be vaccinated by one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's approved vaccines will be required to continue wearing a face covering and participating in the testing program.