URBANA — At an executive committee meeting Thursday, University of Illinois trustees approved making the ACT and SAT scores optional at its three campuses for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 admissions cycles.
Like at many universities, the standardized test requirement was also dropped during this year’s admissions cycle after SAT and ACT test dates were canceled due to COVID-19.
“It’s still very difficult for students to get access to standardized tests because of the pandemic,” Executive Vice President Barb Wilson said. “We estimate that ACT test availability is down at least 50 percent across the country and sometimes even moreso because people simply cannot meet still in large rooms and the online availability is very restricted.”
The Urbana campus’ academic Senate overwhelmingly approved the change in March and directed the provost to create a task force to study whether to drop the requirement permanently, as some universities have done.
“There’s a lot of data on (and) research on standardized tests that suggests that they are not as predictive of success in the first year of college as high school GPA is,” Wilson said. “And of course, there’s also a gathering amount of research suggesting that test scores typically correlate with family resources.
“The ability to retake and to get testing tutorials and that kind of thing are not well distributed across populations of students.”
The standardized test makers argue that while making the test optional increases applications, it doesn’t increase the diversity of those who ultimately enroll.
The universities will use the extra two years of not requiring the standardized tests to study its impact on admissions.
“They’ll be looking at things like what does this do to our number of applications, to the admissions process, to yield and ultimately to the academic profiles of entering classes,” Wilson said.
Wilson said at a meeting earlier this week that she would support making the change permanently and expects it to happen eventually.
“Many people want to open doors as widely as possible and to understand if there are barriers that are inappropriate or unfair,” she said.
At the Urbana campus, Associate Provost for Enrollment Management Dan Mann said, “We know that there’s a lot of divergent thoughts out there.”
“There are some of our programs, especially some of our STEM programs, where the test scores probably do matter,” he said.
“And we’ve got other faculty members who’ve said, ‘why didn’t we do this five years ago.’”
He also said there are state legislators who want to get rid of the standardized test requirement.
“Legislators are looking at this as well, so it may not actually even end up being a decision that we as a campus will make,” Mann said. “Maybe it will get made for us.”
Of the 47,000 applications to the Urbana campus this year, about 44 percent took advantage of the test-optional policy and didn’t submit test scores.
But that varied among department and by whether a student was a state resident, nonresident or international, Mann said.
“Only 28 percent of our engineering students filed as test optional, so most of them had good scores and wanted us to use those scores,” he said. “But we saw with our social work and (Division of General Studies) … 70 percent of those students filed as test optional.”
About 47 percent of Illinois residents filed as test optional, 27 percent of non-residents did so and 59 percent of international students did so, Mann said, “which we think probably speaks volumes to the challenges that international students had about taking tests in their own country.”
Trustee Patricia Brown Holmes asked how students are being evaluated if they don’t submit a standardized test score.
Wilson said admissions offices are looking instead at GPAs, course rigor and benchmarking ACT and SAT scores by high school.
“They’re putting more emphasis on students doing well academically in the most rigorous classes that are available at their high schools,” she said.
“And they’re looking beyond just a high GPA. They’re looking at the courses that students have taken, the rigor of those courses, the progression of their academic coursework.”
“They’ve also identified alternative measures to evaluate how past students have done on the ACTs and SATs from particular schools,” she added.
Trustee Ramón Cepeda asked whether grad schools would also be making tests such as the Graduate Record Examinations, or GRE, optional.
UI-Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis said there isn’t a centralized process at the graduate level.
“Each department admits their own and evaluates their own,” he said.
Amiridis said many departments across the country are already moving away from the GRE.
Cecil Hunt, a professor at the UI-Chicago John Marshall Law School, said an increasing number of law schools are replacing the LSAT with the GRE.
“We’ve seen that increase applications not just at our law school, but across the country,” he said.