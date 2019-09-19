URBANA — University of Illinois trustees have granted a $100,000 performance bonus to President Tim Killeen, praising his progress on several initiatives but also encouraging him to expedite the UI's review of sexual misconduct policies on campus.
The board Thursday also approved a $115,500 raise for UI Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis, who has overseen acquisition of the John Marshall Law School, financial improvements at the UI Hospital and substantial enrollment increases during his tenure. His new salary will be $600,000 annually.
Amiridis said afterward he appreciated the "vote of confidence" for work done by the entire Chicago campus. "I'm glad to continue the momentum."
Killeen has received the same $100,000 performance bonus each year since he was hired in 2015, based on goals set with the board.
Board Chairman Don Edwards cited Killeen's "outstanding" performance and "remarkable" dedication to the university and said he met all of the board's goals.
"We couldn't be happier with his work over the last 12 months," he said after the meeting.
But in his closing comments Thursday, Edwards encouraged the university to expedite its review of potential changes to the policies governing sexual misconduct cases that have raised concerns across the UI.
Killeen said he has received preliminary recommendations from the system task force headed by Executive Vice President Barbara Wilson and expects to bring a resolution to the board for approval in November. Campus officials say their recommendations will be finalized this fall as well.
"It's a substantial focus," Killeen after the meeting. "We have clear guidance to be expeditious about policy changes."
Killeen said he was personally "very disappointed" at the ongoing revelations about sexual misconduct by UI faculty and staff.
"It's not just here, it's nationally. I think we've got some cultural changes in society that we really need to" address at a leadership level, he said.
"It's always disappointing when you hear of egregious behavior," he said. "I'm particularly concerned about timeliness, that we get on top of these things.
"But we've got to be fair and we've got to be judicious and we've got to balance protection for survivors and others. All of that is on the table."
He said the recommendations also address staffing levels, training, the "absolute" need to protect students' educational experiences, and the "power imbalance relationships driving the way people interact on a personal level."
"We're in a different universe now," he said.
In a written report on Killeen's evaluation, the board praised the new distinguished faculty hiring program and progress on the Discovery Partners Institute and the Illinois Innovation Network, encouraging the president to continue expanding the latter two initiatives with new corporate partnerships.
They also commended the UI President for providing stability during "financially turbulent times in recent years" and for his planning efforts.
They were pleased with leadership development and hiring initiatives and provided suggestions on diversity and inclusion, including "viewpoint diversity."
"Trustees encouraged the president to do all that he can to foster the recruitment and retention of minority students and faculty, and for the University of Illinois system to be a national leader in this area," it said.
One priority, trustees said, is further work to support diverse contracts and suppliers in UI contracts, acknowledging there has been some progress.
They also encouraged Killeen to continue a push for affordability while maintaining admission standards.
Trustees recognized the UI's growing revenue, marketing efforts and Killeen's legislative advocacy, but added a note of caution about the state's pension deficit.
"The trustees noted that sexual misconduct, hostile environment and freedom of speech are nationwide issues, and encouraged the president to complete work with misconduct/harassment task forces with guidelines and policies that are consistent and fair," the report said.
Killeen said the bonus is "personally gratifying and humbling."
"It's more about the support and affirmation for the direction that the university's moving in," he said, citing enrollment growth and other progress. "But there's a lot more work to do."
At their meeting, trustees also approved a $6.97 billion operating budget for the UI System and a 20-year power purchase agreement with Sol Systems to operate the second solar farm at the Urbana campus. They also delegated authority to Vice President and CFO Avijit Ghosh to proceed with agreements for a $13 million expansion of the Illinois Conference Center in the UI Research Park.