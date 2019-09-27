It’s a big volleyball weekend in Champaign-Urbana.
Fans are being asked to “Stuff Huff” for tonight’s revenge match against Nebraska, which knocked the Illini out of the Final Four last December. The 7:30 p.m. match will also be a “blue out.”
And Saturday’s 7 p.m. match against another Big Ten rival, Iowa, will be an “orange out,” according to Illini Pride.
It’s a good time to remind fans that parking is scarce around Huff Hall because of ongoing construction of the new Siebel Center for Design in the field where volleyball fans used to park.
The lot between Huff and the Business Instructional Facility is still available for parking after 5 p.m. today, but it’s small and “gets filled up fairly quickly,” says volleyball spokeswoman Libby Knight.
The UI has once again set up a free shuttle bus to the Bielfeldt Athletic Administration Building so fans can park there and in the State Farm Center lots.
The MTD shuttle starts 90 minutes before the match and runs for an hour afterward.
It will pick up fans in the circle drive at Bielfeldt and drop them off in front of Huff on Fourth Street.
“We highly recommend people do that. Other than that, it’s just metered parking” around Huff, Knight said.
Illini Pride is starting a new tradition this year, with official pregame gatherings at Illini Inn for volleyball fans and Spike Squad members, said a “super excited” Illini Pride President Julia Greuel.