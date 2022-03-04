CHAMPAIGN — Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey is retiring.
The school made the announcement on Friday, a day after her Illini were eliminated from the Big Ten tournament.
A Hall of Fame coach at Washington University in St. Louis, Fahey was hired by Josh Whitman to pump life into the Illini. However, she struggled to do that, finishing 42-99 in five seasons. She was 9-82 against Big Ten opponents.
Asked about her job status heading into the conference tournament earlier this week, Fahey told The News-Gazette's Joe Vozzelli:
“Right now, it’s next game,” Fahey said. “I’m sure those (questions about my future) are buzzing around, and I understand that. (Tuesday) I practice and (Wednesday) we play. You have to be in an expectation of I’m working for a win tomorrow.”
Fahey signed a two-year extension in April 2020 to carry the 63-year-old coach through the end of the 2024-25 season after her initial six-year deal was set to expire in 2023.
Fahey finishes her career 779-232.
Corry Irvin will serve as the UI's interim head coach during the search for Fahey's replacement.