.@RomanchukDaniel is greeted by the traditional church bells as he takes the win in the men's wheelchair race in an unofficial 1:26:58. #bostonmarathon.— Boston Marathon Pro (@BostonMar_Pro) April 18, 2022
BOSTON — University of Illinois star Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men's wheelchair Boston Marathon title on Monday morning.
The 23-year-old led for 23 miles of the 26.2-mile course, besting a field that didn't include defending champion and five-time Boston winner Marcel Hug, who withdrew hours before the race for unspecified reasons.
Romanchuck previously won the Boston race in 2019 when he became the first American since 1993 to win the title. He finished third in the New York Marathon in November and second in the first fall edition of the Boston event last year.