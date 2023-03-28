URBANA — In this year’s month of Ramadan, there’s a new spot on campus where Muslim students at the University of Illinois have come to pray, eat fast-breaking iftar and study for midterm exams.
The Salaam Middle East and North Africa Cultural Center opened its doors in mid-December. Four months later, it has a director, plenty of furniture and students filling up the cozy space on 706 E. Gregory St., U.
“This is a safe space to anyone who calls the region home — Turkish, Armenian, Kurdish, Syrian, Arab, Muslim, Jewish, Christian — it’s time for us to reflect that,” newly named director Awad Awad said. “What gives me real hope is the energy of the students and the unwavering support of the administration in making this happen.”
The UI’s Arab Student Association began the push for this cultural center, representing generations of students who desired recognition and programming for Middle Eastern and North African identities.
At a national level, the U.S. census asks those with ancestry in the region — including countries like Lebanon, Iran, Iraq and Egypt — to mark their race and ethnicity as “White.” The federal standards on these statistics are under review.
“For a long time in this country, we’ve been homogenized into the ‘White’ race, and we don’t feel that represents our identity, our struggles, our culture as marginalized people in America,” said Sinan Hashim, a sophomore at the UI and student representative for Salaam. “We felt having a center for fostering cultural connection and education and programming was a very novel way of promoting the MENA identity.”
Awad began running the cultural space about two weeks ago. On March 20, the center held its first official event, co-sponsoring a celebration of Naw-Rúz, New Year’s Day in the Bahá´í faith.
Before joining the UI, Awad taught the Arabic language at a number of schools and universities in California, Georgia and Nevada. He obtained his master’s degree from UCLA.
The university has a two-year lease on the Salaam Center’s current space on the Urbana campus. But organizers’ long-term hope is to gather funds for a building of their own design, like those of La Casa Cultural Latina or the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center.
“We have a grand vision of what we want the center to be, but we know to climb a ladder we shouldn’t skip a couple steps,” Awad said.
Culturally-relevant pictures and frames adorn the walls, including Arabic words such as “wihda” (unity) or “sabr” (patience, perseverance), a pillar of Islam faith. More items will be added from other regional languages and cultures, including prominent musicians, Awad said.
Next to a private prayer room is a table filled with regional teas and coffee mixes, from Temen, Turkey, Iran and Morocco.
The Salaam Center has also become a common visit spot for both prospective students and current faculty who find the space appealing, Hashim said. Card decks, backgammon and chess sets get plenty of use.
“It’s Middle Eastern tradition to take anybody in who comes to your door,” Awad said. “Whatever you are on the ethnic, gender and religious spectrum, you have a home here.”
UI junior Abdulrahman Armouti is one of several student workers keeping the space running. He’s seen the Salaam Center grow from vacant to near-bustling as the spring semester reaches its zenith.
“It’s nice to have community here now, not even just from a work perspective. Just to have a place where you meet new people you have a connection with,” Armouti said. “This is a community center in a country where we don’t have this in many other places.”