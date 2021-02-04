CHAMPAIGN — The sun was shining Wednesday and providing power for the University of Illinois’ Solar Farm 2.0.
The new 20,000-megawatt-hour solar farm at the northwest corner of First Street and Curtis Road went online last week.
Construction began in August.
UI Facilities & Services “is very pleased that this project reached operation on schedule, and we are excited about the many benefits of having the Solar Farm 2.0 project supplying clean power to our university,” said Morgan White, its associate director for sustainability.
In addition to the 7,000 megawatt hours generated by the first solar farm on Windsor Road, the new one will help the UI meet the 25,000-megawatt-hour goal set in its Climate Action Plan.
Solar Farm 2.0 features “bifacial” panels, which take in energy from both sides and rotate with the sun to maximize output.
The project developer, Sol Systems LLC, has a $20.1 million, 20-year contract to operate the 54-acre solar farm.
“Last week, we finished the first steps of commissioning to make sure the inverters and trackers were working, and the whole thing was turned on,” said Pedro De La Barra, project manager with Sol Systems. “So since last week, it’s been generating power.”
He said the solar farm will be checked over the next few weeks to make sure everything is working properly.
Construction went well, he said, and native plants will soon be planted underneath the solar arrays.
The plants will serve as a pollinator habitat to support bees and butterflies.
“We are looking forward to working with Sol during the operations phase that is underway, especially for the native plantings that will go under the panels this spring,” White said. “There are many educational and research programs that are looking forward to engagement opportunities.”