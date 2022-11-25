GIFFORD — A turkey fryer that caught fire in a Gifford barn Thursday caused minor damage to the building but destroyed a pickup truck.
Gifford Fire Capt. Adam Pannbacker said the resident of the home in the 2200 block of County Road 3000 N was able to put out much of the fire himself Thursday afternoon.
“It was a turkey fryer fire that started inside a barn on his property. He hadn’t even put the turkey in yet,” said Pannbacker of the Thanksgiving afternoon call.
Pannbacker said just before 4 p.m., the owner started to heat the grease and left the fryer unattended briefly. He went into the house - Pannbacker thought it was to get the bird - and when he returned found the fryer, the barn and the truck on fire.
“The homeowner grabbed a garden hose and put the majority of the fire out,” said Pannbacker. “When we got there, the only thing still burning was the pickup truck.”
About 15 Gifford firefighters got a hand from six Rantoul firefighters and were at the home about 45 minutes.