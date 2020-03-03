CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood didn’t hesitate to mention Illinois’ status as one of the nation’s most storied programs when he took the Illini coaching job in March 2017. It quickly became one of his favorite talking points.
The history of Illinois basketball, he said on more than one occasion, was elite.
It’s part of the reason why Underwood left Oklahoma State after just one season to take the reins at Illinois. It’s also why he’s now locked in at Illinois through the 2025-26 season after getting a three-year contract extension Monday afternoon.
“We came here for a reason, and that’s to never leave,” Underwood said Monday night during his radio show at Papa Del’s. “To have that opportunity is pretty special. What’s the old saying? You never mess with happy?
“We’ve got tremendous administrative support. (Athletic director Josh Whitman) is here tonight. You don’t win without great administrators, great support. Susan and I and the kids are ecstatic here. This is home.”
Illinois has experienced a significant turnaround this season after Underwood’s first two in charge. Sunday’s 67-66 win against Indiana was the Illini’s 20th of the season — the first time they’ve reached that mark in the regular season since 2012-13.
Illinois also heads into its final two games of the regular season this week ranked at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and still in contention for a Big Ten title.
The team’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013 is also essentially a lock.
That turnaround from a 12-21 record in 2019-20 — a program record for losses — played a part in Underwood’s contract extension through the 2025-26 season pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees at its March 12 meeting.
Underwood originally signed a six-year contract in 2017, and his salary this year is $2.958 million. His pending new deal will move his base salary to $3.4 million, and he will receive annual increases that will grow his salary to $4 million by the final year of the new contract.
Underwood is also in line to earn a new $750,000 retention bonus if he concludes the contract’s new term as the Illinois coach. If Underwood were to accept a coaching position elsewhere, he would owe the university an $8 million buyout. That number will decrease each year of the agreement. Any NCAA tournament appearance between 2022 and 2025 allows for subsequent extensions potentially reaching the 2029-30 season.
“I am extremely pleased with the upward trajectory of our Fighting Illini men’s basketball program and believe we are headed toward a championship future,” Whitman said in a release. “Under Coach Underwood’s leadership, our student-athletes have showed steady progress on the court and in the classroom. He has instilled a culture based on competitiveness, toughness, preparation, and accountability that is yielding exciting results.
“His ability to project a vision for the program’s future, to recruit elite players to Champaign-Urbana, and to develop them into a winning team has exceeded even my admittedly high expectations at this relatively early stage in his tenure. Perhaps most importantly, I have enjoyed seeing the bonds formed between players and players and players and coaches, all of whom care deeply about one another, who are committed to their collective successes, and who support each other, on the court and off, in victory and defeat.”
Underwood isn’t the only coach receiving an extension. Illinois is increasing the salary pool for assistant coaches Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman and Stephen Gentry by 25 percent, and those three on-court assistants will have contracts through the 2021-22 seasons.
Antigua has a $350,000 salary this season and Coleman has a $225,000 salary this season. Details of Gentry’s salary this season were not available. A 25 percent increase in the salary pool for that trio would likely put Illinois at approximately $1 million to spend on its assistant coaching pool. Strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher also agreed to an extension through the 2021-22 season.
“Head coaches get too much credit, too much blame,” Underwood said Monday night. “I say that, and yet every head coach is only as good as his staff. I’ve got a great, great staff. They’re beating up the recruiting trails. They’re preparing scouting reports. All of these guys in their own time are going to be head coaches, and they’re going to be successful head coaches.
“We’ve got a great group. We all come from different backgrounds and all over the country, and yet we’ve meshed into something that’s really, really special. Great human beings, and I’m very, very proud to have this group.”