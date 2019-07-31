URBANA — An English teacher at University Laboratory High School has been tapped as the school’s interim leader.

Elizabeth Majerus will officially replace former director Jeff Walkington on Aug. 5.

Walkington resigned for personal reasons earlier this summer, saying he planned to take a research position at the UI; Majerus joined a pool of candidates in applying for a 12-month stint as Uni’s interim leader.

Majerus was “selected for her deep knowledge of Uni, her commitment for Uni’s future and a strong sense of purpose in facilitating productive change,” UI Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs and Provost Andreas Cangellaris wrote in an email Wednesday.

A “national search for a permanent director” will launch during the fall semester, according to the email.

Majerus has been teaching at Uni for more than 15 years.