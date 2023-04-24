CHAMPAIGN — Gianina Baker kicked off her campaign for Unit 4 school board president at the tail end of Monday night’s board meeting, asking aloud: “Are we, Champaign, ready for me — a Black female — to be the school board president?”
Sitting just down the table from current board president Amy Armstrong, Baker said she didn’t get the chance to explain publicly why she sought the top spot the two previous times the board reorganized because the process was held “behind the scenes, individual calls were made to secure votes beforehand and the outcome had already been decided before we even got to the meeting.”
“For this reason,” she said, “I am starting it here tonight,” the final meeting before the four candidates chosen in the April 4 election are seated and another vote is held.
“What makes me ready?” Baker asked before rattling off a lengthy list of reasons from a prepared statement, ranging from her commitment to “educational, societal and environmental justice” to to reviewing every district policy “with an equity lens” to filling in as an unpaid substitute teacher in a pinch.
“I promise to be board president,” she said, “not superintendent, not mayor, not any of the other roles … and allow the board to be a voice of seven.”