Unit 4 board signs off on superintendent's $125,000 professional development pitch
CHAMPAIGN — After a pitch from past participant and Superintendent Shelia Boozer, the school board signed off this week on spending $125,000 for 25 district administrators to take part in the National SAM Innovation Project.
Training started last week and will involve every Unit 4 building principal, other administrators and, for no charge, Boozer herself. Among other things, it involves each administrator being shadowed for three school days and having every minute tracked in an effort to identify how they could make more effective use of their instructional leadership time, including any projects could be handed off to someone else on their teams.
“Being a principal (or administrator), we sometimes want to put that big ’S’ on our chest — that’s super and ‘I do everything’ — instead of learning to delegate
to others who can help us with the work,” Boozer told the board.
The board also signed off on:
— A three-year, $80,712 contract with Urbana-based Kone Inc. for maintenance and inspection of 14 passenger elevators and three wheelchair lifts.
— A one-year agreement (plus a two-year option) with Missouri-based Walsworth Publishing Company for printing high school yearbooks. If extended beyond 2022-23, the three-year deal would run the district $49,000.
Also introduced and approved at this week’s meeting were five new administrators:
— As Edison Middle School dean of students: Tomisha Carter, who’ll join her fourth area district, having worked in Urbana (intermediate grades teacher), Rantoul City Schools (fifth grade/special education teacher) and most recently Danville (eighth grade English Language Arts teacher).
— As International Prep Academy dean of students: Abby Emroski, who’s spent all five years of her career in education in Decatur schools, teasing third and fifth grades.
— As district director of communications: Garret Hill, the former public policy director at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, who’ll leave his performance improvement specialist position at Carle Foundation Hospital for Unit 4.
— As International Prep Academy assistant principal: Stephanie Kinney, who’s spent all of her 15 years in education in two nearby districts — Rantoul City Schools (eighth-grade science teacher, 2007-10) and St. Joseph (middle school teacher since 2010).
— As interim assistant director of multilingual services: Sheffeia Zollicoffer, a 20-year veteran who began her career as a third-grade teacher in Columbus, Miss., and has spent the past four years in Unit 4 — as assistant, then acting principal at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy (2018-19), assistant principal at Robeson Elementary (2019-20) and associate principal at Centennial High (2020-21).