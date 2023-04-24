‘When I had a brief run for (state) senate in which many of us were working to honor the legacy of the late Scott Bennett, a friend, I received so many nice notes thanking me for the work I’ve done as part of the board. It in fact touched me that people in our community went out of their way to acknowledge my service and continual work in stepping up. And so for a third time, I find myself here, stepping up to see the appetite of the board.’