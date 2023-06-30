6-30 B-1

CHAMPAIGN — Urbana‘s stay at the top of the area’s substitute teacher compensation charts is over after eight short months.

After determining its rates “are no longer competitive with other area districts,” Champaign Unit 4 administration recommended raising them — significantly — which board members signed off on in a 7-0 vote at Thursday’s special meeting:

— The standard daily rate will jump from $140 to $175. (Half-day: $87.50).

— “Experienced” substitutes — defined as those who logged 425 hours during the 2022-23 school year or hold a professional educator’s license — will make $180, up from the current $150. (Half-day: $90).

— Retired or current part-time Unit 4 teachers will earn $190, up from $160. (Half-day: $95).

The increases, the district’s first since the 2021-22 school year, will take effect this fall.

Unit 4 board

With work being done at the Mellon Building, Unit 4 held Thursday's special meeting at its Windsor Road administrative headquarters.

HELP WANTED

The revised rankings of area districts with the highest standard daily sub rates:

1. Champaign: $175

2. Urbana: $160

3. Mahomet-Seymour: $150

4. Danville: $145

5. Rantoul City Schools: $140