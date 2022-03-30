CHAMPAIGN -- The Champaign Federation of Teachers and the Unit 4 School Board reached a tentative agreement on a new contract that would avoid a strike, according to an email to union members.
The agreement came Wednesday morning after bargaining through the night, and the teachers will vote to ratify it on April 5, the day they were set to begin their strike.
No details on a contract were released. The main disagreement between the union and the district centered around the implementation of a lengthened school day.