CHAMPAIGN — Starting next fall, band and strings will begin in sixth grade in Champaign schools — one grade later than they do now.
Superintendent Shelia Boozer made it official at Monday night’s school board meeting after Champaign Central assistant band director Jennifer Currey teased the decision a few minutes earlier, at the end of the public comment portion of the meeting.
As board President Amy Armstrong noted, it was “unfortunate” that the news leaked before Monday’s meeting, leading some parents to question the decision and the lack of communication about it.
One of those parents, Kim Fisher, expressed her frustration with the decision and the rollout as the first public speaker of the night.
Currey thanked the families who turned out and said the move has been a long time in the making — and had the support of the district’s music teachers.
“I want to let the community and the board of education know that we’ve been in talks with the instrumental music staff over the last several months. Serious conversations about moving our start of band and strings to sixth grade — and maybe with the exception of one teacher, it’s been a unanimous decision to push this to a sixth-grade start,” Currey said.
Currey said there are multiple reasons for “why we believe this will serve our students best,” which Boozer reiterated later in the meeting.
The big one, from a music education perspective, is the continuity of instruction, which is lacking in the current form.
As things stand now, Currey said, students “might be getting band or strings two or three times a week.” And that’s in a full week of school, of which there aren’t many, she added.
“Some students can go weeks without instruction or maybe several weeks in a row where they only have one band or orchestra class,” Currey said. “The habits that we build daily — in a band or orchestra class that meets daily — there’s no comparison between how we can start them and how we can move forward with curriculum when there (aren’t) six days in between lessons to build bad habits.”
As for parental concerns that starting late will set back students, Currie said, there is ample research that shows “whether kids start in fourth, fifth or sixth grade, by the time they get to ninth grade, they’re relatively equal."
Plus, she added, "a little bit bigger child can handle those bigger instruments.”
Boozer emphasized that the decision did not represent “a program reduction” but rather a better aligning of resources and help bring equity to Garden Hills Academy and International Prep Academy, which will become pre-K-to-8 schools in 2023-24.