The Champaign Unit 4 School District is moving its two balanced calendar schools, Kenwood and Barkstall, to regular calendar status for the 2020-21 school year, superintendent Susan Zola said in a letter addressed to teachers and families.
Instead of starting July 23, those schools will begin along with the rest of the Unit 4 schools on Aug. 20.
“The primary reason for this difficult decision is we do not have guidance yet from the Illinois State Board of Education regarding requirements for a return to in-person schooling,” the letter read. “The first day of school for students at Barkstall and Kenwood under the balanced calendar would have been Thursday, July 23. That is just a few short weeks away.”
Zola said in the letter that the balanced calendar model, which includes a three-week break in the fall and a three-week spring break to go along with a six-week summer vacation, will resume in 2021-22.
Full Letter
Dear Barkstall and Kenwood Families and Staff Members,
Because of continuing uncertainties about COVID-19 and what school will look like for 2020-2021, we have decided to shift Barkstall and Kenwood to regular calendar status for the coming school year. Let me assure you that Unit 4 remains committed to the balanced calendar model. We anticipate both schools will resume operating on a balanced calendar in 2021-2022.
The primary reason for this difficult decision is we do not have guidance yet from the Illinois State Board of Education regarding requirements for a return to in-person schooling. The first day of school for students at Barkstall and Kenwood under the balanced calendar would have been Thursday, July 23. That is just a few short weeks away. Instead, students from those schools will return to school on Thursday, August 20, the first day of school for regular calendar schools.
We recognize this change could create disruption for families and staff members. To provide time for those affected to adapt, we felt it was important to make this announcement as quickly as possible.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
With gratitude,
Susan Zola