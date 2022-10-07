Unit 4 parents group: 'Overwhelmingly, there’s outrage at the process for gathering feedback'
CHAMPAIGN — As the district’s elementary school selection consultant held its first by-invitation-only virtual focus group meetings, a grassroots group of parents began the process of collecting community feedback of their own.
The families behind Unit 4 Families For a Better Solution scheduled a two-hour meeting for 11 a.m. at the Douglass Branch Library, where community members “can share their concerns and learn about the school assignment proposals,” group co-founder and Unit 4 mom Cynthia Bruno said Thursday.
The group also plans to hold a 5 p.m. rally prior to Monday’s school board meeting, outside the Mellon Administrative Building.
Since last Monday’s school board meeting, when Cooperative Strategies laid out its two early recommendations aimed at closing the widening gap in socioeconomic status among Unit 4’s 12 elementaries, Bruno says her group has heard from some 1,500 people via Facebook, its website and the education communication app Remind.
The most common complaints involve the proposals themselves, both of which Cooperative officials say could lead to the majority of students (up to 90 percent in one model) attending a school next fall different than the one they do now, and the limited opportunities for those who want to pitch a Plan C or question the data the firm used to make its recommendations.
“People are scared,” Bruno says. “They want a change, but are concerned that the school board is taking direction from consultants from out of state who can’t even answer basic questions.
“Overwhelmingly, there’s outrage at the process for gathering feedback, which has failed to include families without access to technology, non-English speakers, teachers and parents with non-flexible work schedules. Consultants are telling parents in focus groups that they have not considered the impact on students with disabilities. Ultimately, it feels like an impending disaster for children.”
Asked Thursday for the district’s response to the group’s concerns, Unit 4 Chief Communications Officer Stacey Moore said: “We do not have a statement to share at this time.”