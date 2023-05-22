CHAMPAIGN — It's new principal night in Unit 4, with four appointments approved by the new-look school board Monday night:
— Franklin STEAM Academy Principal Sara Sanders will succeed Scott Savage as the next principal at Centennial High, effective July 1.
Sanders, a Centennial alumna, has spent her entire career in education at Franklin, starting as a teacher in 2008, then an administrator for the past 15 years. She's been principal since 2013.
Speaking for Superintendent Shelia Boozer while introducing Sanders, Assistant Superintendent for HR Ken Kleber said: "The superintendent believes that stable leadership at one of our two flagship high schools from someone with a proven track record as a principal is critical. ... Dr. Boozer realized that what Centennial wants and needs is right here within Unit 4 schools."
Sanders called it an “incredible opportunity” afforded her by a “brave, progressive and supportive” district administration.
“Being at Franklin for the past 19 years has taught me so much about instructional excellence, leadership and the importance of a school family,” said the lifelong Champaign resident, the daughter of Carol and Topper Steinman. “And while this is bittersweet for all of us, the Franklin staff have been nothing short of supportive, graceful and encouraging, as usual for them.”
Less than one full school year into his tenure, Savage resigned in April after a video emerged that appeared to show him engaged in a physical altercation with a female student.
— Sanders will be succeeded as Franklin principal by her associate principal, who she predicted "will work wonders."
Like Sanders, Dave Mast has spent his entire career in education at Franklin — starting in 2004 as a sixth-grade science teacher before being elevated to associate principal nine years later.
It's "all I've known," Mast said. "Being there 19 years, I couldn't think of a better place to be. Many of you in this room, as I look around, have helped me grow in my leadership but I can't not take this opportunity to especially thank my mentor and great friend, Sara Sanders ... an amazing person, one of the best examples of a leader I could ever imagine. That's why I knew I was ready for this."
— Jennifer Tee will take over as Robeson Elementary principal.
A 27-year Unit 4 employee who's spent the past 17 at Kenwood, where she's now an assistant principal, Tee is a Robeson alumna. She called it "bittersweet" to be leaving Kenwood but "exciting to be going home to Robeson."
Tee not only got her start in school at Robeson, as a kindergartner; she also landed her first job in education on Southmoor Drive, teaching kindergarten there.
Tee will succeed Jessica Pitcher, who resigned last month.
— Kyle Freeman will leave Edison Middle School — where he's been a science and AVID teacher, dean of students and, for the past four years, associate principal — to take over as principal at Jefferson Middle School.
Freeman thanked Edison Principal Angie Schoonover "for giving me an opportunity five years ago to be an administrator. She's helped guide me through it all."
Freeman replaces Jesse Guzman, who's leaving Unit 4 to be Urbana High's next principal.