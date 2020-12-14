CHAMPAIGN — For at least the first two weeks of the second semester, Unit 4 schools will remain completely remote, Superintendent Susan Zola said during Monday’s school board meeting.
“Similar to other districts across the state, we’re going to give our districts a few more weeks on our distance-learning platform,” Zola said, “and the first opportunity that we might see students back in person might be Jan. 19th.”
The board also voted unanimously to move forward with the district’s plan to implement an option for the superintendent to call for an e-learning day in lieu of a snow day or another type of emergency day.
A 2015 legislation gave Illinois schools the ability to create an e-learning plan to use instead on emergency days, but Unit 4 hadn’t had an e-learning infrastructure in place, including the ability to provide computers and internet for all students. This year, of course, that changed.
The plan will now move to the Regional Office of Education and the Illinois State Board of Education for approval.
The superintendent will not be mandated to use e-learning days instead of emergency days, but this plan would give him or her that option.
In practice, the plan could allow for the district to call off in-person school well in advance instead of waiting until that morning, Unit 4 Chief Financial Officer Linda Matkowski said.
“With the e-learning day being called early,” Matkowski said, “the superintendent isn’t making that call at 3 o’clock in the morning or 4 o’clock in the morning, trying to make a decision about whether roads are passable or not. This way there can actually be some sense of pre-planning, with the superintendent being able to call that opportunity earlier into the process.”