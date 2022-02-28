CHAMPAIGN — Scores of Unit 4 teachers, students and parents packed the board meeting room Monday night to share scenes from within their schools, and show their disapproval of an extended elementary day.
Ahead of the next bargaining session between the school board and Champaign Federation of Teachers, set for March 4, members listened to more than two hours of public comments centered around a range of issues.
Opening teacher comments was Lucia Avila, a dual-language instructor at International Prep Academy, who before thanking board members for helping her students, asked them to commit to fill transportation needs and staff shortages before extending the school day by 50 minutes.
“I believe we all have the shared goals of equitable outcomes, but for that we need vital services, support and access,” Avila said. “Time added across the board for all students will not address the pressing needs to reach that shared goal.”
Others like Priscilla Putman, a Stratton Academy art teacher, emphasized alternate options to address the achievement gap within the district.
“No matter how well-intentioned this proposal may be, I can tell you as a teacher, and a parent who has been in the trenches of public education the last couple years, that 50 minutes added to the elementary school day won’t solve the achievement gap,” she said.
“It will only exhaust our young students beyond their daily capacity, and ensure our teachers are stretched to their breaking point, more so than they already are.”
Renee Hunt, a math teacher at Centennial High School, spoke on behalf of her elementary colleagues, and requested data on the efficacy of an extended school day and parent attitudes toward the proposal.
Many focused on staffing concerns and the effects of COVID-19-related absences in the early school year for student learning.
Several student speakers urged the teachers and board to come to an agreement to avoid a strike, which could happen as soon as March 21.
Unit 4 teachers have been working without a contract since June of 2021.
A few board members offered comments at the close of the meeting, emphasizing their commitment to the district and the research that went into the proposal to extend the school day in 2023.
Board member Gianina Baker said she views the extended day as a commitment to combat racism as a public health crisis.
“We definitely want to ensure there is rest involved in this (extended day), and we’re thinking about not doing this next year, but in future years to make sure there is some time to think about what’s next,” Baker said.
President Amy Armstrong assured the audience that the board is not ignoring messages. “We read every single email,” she said, and urged teachers to commit to the privacy of bargaining.
“All seven of us do it for kids and students and we want to make it better, and we do listen. You’d be amazed at the research a parent of a child with special needs can do,” said Armstrong, speaking about herself.
“With a longer day, I’ve experienced those minutes, and they are so, so precious.”