CHAMPAIGN — After an 8-hour negotiation session that started Thursday night and lasted until 1:30 a.m. today, the Unit 4 teachers union and board were not able to come to an agreement for their next contract.
The union will file its 10-day notice of intent to strike today, making April 4 the earliest possible date for a teacher walkout. But a strike isn’t a done deal yet.
The Unit 4 board and Champaign Federation of Teachers will meet again virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from CFT co-president Mike Sitch.
The main disagreement remains over the board’s proposal to extend the elementary school day by 50 minutes and elementary teachers’ workdays by 35 minutes at the start of the 2023-24 school year. The board said this time will allow for more recess and lunchtime for students, and add instructional time to help fight the district’s achievement gap.
“We came to the bargaining table with what we thought was an honest compromise. We offered time to extend the school day beginning next year, with the opportunity to add more time in the years that follow. We asked that it be implemented incrementally to ensure success of the plan,” Sitch said Friday. “Despite that, we could not reach an agreement with the Board last night. We are filing our 10-day intent to strike notice this morning to ensure that we are prepared should the Board refuse to negotiate further.”
In a January vote over the board’s proposed contract, 91 percent of participating Unit 4 teachers voted to reject the offer and authorize a strike. If the parties can’t reach an agreement by April 4, the teachers will strike.
Many teachers' grievances, as disclosed in board meetings and interviews, are over methodology and logistics; whether the extended school day will help or exhaust students, and whether transportation concerns and staffing shortages would improve enough to handle a longer school day by fall 2023.
The union and board have been negotiating since May 2021 for their next contract, which expired in June 2021.