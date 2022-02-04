CHAMPAIGN — Next week, the Unit 4 teachers union will host two conversations on the state of Champaign schools and the board’s proposal to extend the elementary school day.
The first is a virtual meeting, set for Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Participants can register at the following link.
The second meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m., at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1601 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign.
“(W)e are offering opportunities for the community to hear more about teachers’ perspectives and to ask any questions they might have, as we know that clear communication and transparency are an integral part of any educational system,” the Champaign Federation of Teachers said in a statement released Friday.
Last week, 91 percent of CFT members voted to authorize leadership to call a strike, mainly over the school board’s proposal to extend the elementary school day by 50 minutes.
“We fear that the extended day, like many other initiatives in this district, will follow a predictable path — from the promise of the theoretical to the logistical constraints of practice,” the statement said. “Refusal to proactively address the impact of an extended day on current staffing and logistical issues, which are arguably more severe than ever, currently prevents a path toward agreement.”
CFT said special education teachers, multi-language learner instructors and interventionists have been subbing on an “all too frequent basis,” imperiling students in the “most need of services.”
“The pandemic has exacerbated this crisis and it will only become moe dire with an extended day unless proactive steps are taken,” the statement said.
Childcare will be available at the in-person “parent teacher forum,” CFT noted in the poster.
“We believe there is a path that meets the objectives of the Board, the needs of our community, and the realities our teachers are facing. Not only are these things possible — they are necessary,” CFT said.