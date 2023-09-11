CHAMPAIGN — If it would help smooth out transportation issues that have left families and football fans frustrated in the first few weeks of the school year, Unit 4’s superintendent would hop behind the wheel and drive a bus herself.
“But you don’t want me on the bus,” Shelia Boozer said Monday night, “because it’s illegal.”
Boozer opened the board meeting by saying she was “very, very sorry” for busing issues she attributed to a national driver shortage that’s “just like the teacher shortage.”
The district’s attempt at a solution: offering a sign-on bonus in the neighborhood of $2,500 for new driver trainees, effective as soon as the flyers are printed, following the board’s unanimous approval Monday night.
“One of the things we’ve heard, both internally and through an analysis of external stuff, from here to Chicago is that we don’t have a sign-on bonus,” said Ken Kleber, Unit 4’s assistant superintendent for HR. “So this is the one piece that we think is something that will be competitive locally and in the state.”
Henry Walker, the district’s executive director of facilities and services, said Unit 4 has between 15 and 20 openings for bus drivers, including a substitute pool.
But no matter how many new drivers take advantage of a bonus Kleber said will be “approximately $2,500,” it’s not a quick fix. The process of becoming licensed to drive a school bus takes “30 to 60 days, conservatively, (for) someone who walks off the street,” he said.
Among the steps required by the state before applicants 21 and older are granted one-year permits:
- Passing a written school bus driver test.
- Passing a behind-the-wheel exam in the vehicle applicants will be driving.
- Passing a physical, including drug and tuberculosis testing.
- Completing an initial classroom training course administered by the state board of education.
- Passing an Illinois specific and FBI criminal background check.
“It is an involved process,” Kleber said.
Plus, as Unit 4’s job ad states, candidates must “possess good human relations and communication skills” and are responsible for, among other things, maintaining student discipline on the bus and driving “courteously and defensively.”
When asked by board President Gianina Baker about one common complaint she’s heard — drivers wanting more hours — Kleber said they can have “as many” as they’d like, including ones that come with overtime pay.
“We’ve actually been advertising that,” he said. “I would say that to the public: If you are interested, a 40-hour job could be a way-more-than-40-hour-job,” with additional opportunities to drive students on out-of-town trips and overnight stays.
Asked by Jamar Brown about how competitive Unit 4’s salaries are in a market that also has the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and First Student, Kleber said “it ebbs and flows,” adding: “My last look, we are higher than First Student. First Student does offer a signing bonus that we don’t offer.
“Without getting into all of the comparisons, I think we’re competitive. I would be not truthful if I didn’t say we’re looking at that.”
According to the district’s collective bargaining agreement with the Champaign Educational Support Professionals, the starting hourly wage for bus drivers this year is $20.91, increasing to $21.33 in 2024-25 and $21.75 in 2025-26.
The district has room in the budget to accommodate the sign-on bonuses, Chief Financial Officer Linda Matkowski said, with $62,500 set aside to handle “options” like this.
Monday’s meeting included multiple mentions of Friday morning’s big story — Centennial High School’s football team momentarily finding itself without transportation to Peoria for that night’s game — but no specifics about what part of the process broke down before being resolved at the 11th hour.
One thing that is known: The smaller, district-owned activity buses would not have been an option for a trip like that, Walker said in response to a different question.
“A football team would need eight or nine people to drive activity buses,” he said.