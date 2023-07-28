CHAMPAIGN — Two out of the three pizza chains to cast bids were chosen to serve up slices to Unit 4 students in 2023-24.
At this week’s meeting, the school board signed off on the staff’s recommendation — that Domino’s provide pizza for all Champaign elementary students and Jet’s receive the district’s middle school contract.
Left out: Papa John’s, the third vendor to respond to Unit 4’s callout for proposals.
Jet’s bid was for 75 cents a slice across the board — be it cheese, sausage or pepperoni. It was the low bid of the bunch — by 18 cents.
Domino’s bid was for 93 cents a slice. Papa John’s bid $1.11.
All three vendors also supplied pizzas for a student taste testing, with each eligible to receive 40 points (lowest score), 45, 50 or 55 (highest).
Among middle schoolers, Domino’s came out on top (55), followed by Jet’s (50) and Papa John’s (45).
At the elementary level, Papa John’s (55) edged Domino’s (50) in the student taste test. Jet’s didn’t pursue the elementary deal.
Unit 4’s arrangement is a unique one in the area.
While other schools serve pizza, it’s mostly prepared in house — by the cooking staff (that’s even the case at Central and Centennial, which both got new ovens as part of Champaign's six-school, nine-figure referendum) or, in the larger districts, by the food service provider.
In Urbana this fall, that’s Lombard-based Quest Food Management Services, signed to a one-year $3,139,405 contract. Mahomet-Seymour brought Quest on board last year.
Blue Ridge doesn’t have a formal contract but pays $6 per pizza from both Domino's and Godfather’s.
Of course, like seemingly everything else, the pandemic-produced supply-chain delays have even impacted schools’ ability to serve students’ favorite menu item.
“It seemed like pizza was the hardest hit,” Heritage Superintendent Tom Davis said. “And after 30 years here, pizza day is the biggest lunch day of every two weeks at both schools here.”