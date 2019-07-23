URBANA — Another longtime Champaign school district administrator is making the move across Wright Street.
Julie Blixen, a 20-year educator who has spent the last decade as an assistant principal at Dr. Howard and South Side elementary schools, has been named to the same role at Urbana High School, effective Wednesday.
After earning her bachelor’s at Marquette University, Blixen began her career in local education as a teacher at Holy Cross School in Champaign, then moved to Unit 4’s Stratton Elementary while earning her master’s in educational organization and leadership at the University of Illinois.
“I will use my knowledge of academic and behavioral interventions, social-emotional learning, trauma-informed practices and behavior management to help make UHS even better,” she said in a release announcing her new role.
She was chosen after extensive interviews with Urbana district staff, including high school interim Principal Mitch Berenson. The district is planning a community meet-and-greet with the new leaders in the coming weeks.