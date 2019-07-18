With under a month to go until every Unit 4 student is back in school — summer break’s over Aug. 16 — construction continues throughout the district. Here’s a quick glance at referendum-related projects, courtesy staff writer LYNDSAY JONES.
WINDOW WATCHING
By summer’s end, officials expect most of Central High School’s 1934-era windows to be replaced with newer, more modern versions. Work is happening now, humidity and all, on the exterior of Central, with window installation a main summer focus.
Meanwhile, at nearby McKinley Field, plans call for workers to begin installing the new track this month.
COMING IN 2020
At the all-new Dr. Howard Elementary School, workers are installing precast walls, putting in steel column framing and paving the parking lot. Opening day is still a year away; students will spend a second school year at theColumbia Center on Neil Street.
Once Dr. Howard checks out of Columbia, Edison sixth-graders will move in while site work is done on their part of the building.
BRACE YOURSELVES
A warning from Principal Joe Williams to Central families: Registration Day 2019 will be shorter, smaller and likely more stressful, given that it will be held Aug. 2 in the board room at the Mellon Building instead of the under-construction high school.
Plan B? “Online registration closes Tuesday, July 30 — Time is running out!” Williams wrote in a letter this week to families.