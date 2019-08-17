CHAMPAIGN — Referendum-related upgrades will add much-needed space to a handful of Champaign school district buildings, but the district still has capacity quandaries to solve elsewhere.
So, in the face of the growing constraints — which district officials said they saw coming prior to the November 2016 referendum vote — the district reconvened a task force charged with studying the issue of capacity and recommending courses of action.
That group, known as the district’s “Tier I” committee, recently gave board members a series of recommendations. Among them:
— Add portable classrooms for impacted K-5 grade levels at certain buildings to create additional seats in the short term.
— Add portables for impacted 6-8 grade levels at middle schools to both create more seats in the short term and “meet changing programming needs.”
— Use the Columbia Center on Neil Street as an “interim fourth middle school” in either 2021 or 2022.
Columbia currently is the temporary home of Dr. Howard Elementary students and staff while their school is rebuilt. Once that’s done next summer, sixth-graders from Edison Middle School will spend their 2020-21 school year there while referendum work continues at their building.
It’s possible, officials noted in a report, that that could extend into the 2021-22 school year. Either way, once Edison sixth-graders are out, officials noted that the building could hold around 300 middle school students, if needed.
Not that it’s ideal: “If anything (construction-related) is off-schedule with construction, using that is not an option,” said Assistant Superintendent Angela Ward.
Already, the district has 17 portables in use outside its schools. Only seven are a result of referendum work at various campuses.
Ideally, Ward said, the district’s solution to capacity issues would be to build a fourth middle school.
That option, Ward said, “is a dream.”
Edison is the only middle school in the district that will undergo work as a result of the 2016 voter-approved referendum. But none of it adds capacity to a building that’s already stretched beyond its 660-student limit.
School board President Amy Armstrong said that prior to the passage of the referendum, there had been an option considered for Edison that would have resulted in 100 extra seats for “an additional $15-16 million.”
But that option — which would have meant investing $33 million in Edison — was left off the final plan put before voters, who ultimately approved $15 million in upgrades — a number that has since grown to nearly $26 million after the school board voted to make other infrastructure improvements, but none addressing capacity, to the district's oldest middle school.
Two other possible long-term solutions for elementary and middle school capacity issues include making International Prep Academy a K-8 three-strand — or even four-strand — school.
At three, IPA would create an additional 216 middle school seats; at four, 288 students total.
An advantage of going to three strands, Ward said, is that it “may indirectly relieve all middle school campuses.” And at four strands, she said, the district would gain an “additional four elementary classrooms,” or 84 elementary seats.
The arguments against include a “need for separation of elementary from middle school students.”
And, as with other projects, the need to find more money.
As things stand now, the referendum dollars allocated to IPA — $6 million — include an expansion but one that doesn’t add more seats to the building.