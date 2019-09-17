CHAMPAIGN — Police said they don’t plan to take action after a girl was injured Monday during what officials called a play fight at Dr. Howard Elementary School.
In a statement, school district spokesman David Brauer said six girls were “play fighting” in the restroom during school hours Monday when one was injured.
Brauer said officials found no weapon nor any evidence that another student caused the injury. He said “the matter appears accidental rather than malicious.”
Champaign police investigated the matter. Spokesman Tom Yelich said he does not expect the department to take action, declining to give specifics on how the girl was injured.