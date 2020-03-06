CHAMPAIGN — Susan Zola plans to retire as Unit 4 schools superintendent in the summer of 2021.
An item on Monday’s school board agenda says Zola will step down on June 30, 2021. By then, the longtime Unit 4 employee will have held the top spot for four years.
Monday’s board agenda outlines a request for proposals for a firm or person to assist in the search for the next superintendent. The RFP does not need board approval. But once a firm or person is chosen, the board will have to sign off on that cost.
Zola took the top spot at Unit 4 as the district was ramping up its ongoing massive facilities overhaul, succeeding Judy Wiegand. She has also dealt with controversies such as the lack of a policy to govern the use of district purchasing cards.