What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor here
CHAMPAIGN — On the Friday before the Unit 4 school board’s December meeting, the staff at Garden Hills Academy was called into a five-minute “stand-up” meeting with Superintendent Susan Zola.
The staff had no idea what was coming.
Zola’s proposal was a radical one, which she told The News-Gazette three weeks later was one of several options designed to address a number of issues the district is facing.
— The desire for its popular bilingual school, International Prep Academy, to become a K-8 program.
— Overcrowding at middle schools.
— The low number of families that choose to attend Garden Hills Academy.
The plan was for IPA and Garden Hills to swap locations. IPA would take over the large building in the north Champaign neighborhood, which has 227 open seats this year, and the current Garden Hills staff, along with most of its students, would head to the building on Kirby Avenue, where IPA is now housed.
The current IPA building is one of the district’s oldest but is due to receive upwards of $6 million in renovations as part of the six-school 2016 referendum.
“It kind of hit our staff like a ton of bricks,” said Jacquelyn Douglas, a social worker at Garden Hills. “We didn’t know what she wanted to meet with us about, and then when this came up it was like, ‘Where did that come from?’ It seemed out of left field.”
If Zola viewed this as the beginning of a long discussion, which she has since said she does, many Garden Hills staff members didn’t seem to get that impression.
“It very much seemed like this was the choice,” third-year teacher Diana Hildebrand said, “and, ‘Either we’re going to do it or we’re not going to do it — but we’re probably going to do it. And you can just come along for the ride.’”
The plan was to be proposed to the school board at the next Monday’s meeting. According to the two teachers and two social workers who spoke with The News-Gazette, the staff’s impression was that a decision would need to be made by the January board meeting. If the plan was approved, they’d be moving into their new digs this summer to be ready for the fall.
Whether the proposal winds up becoming reality or not, it’s ignited conversations about diversity, Unit 4’s School of Choice policy, and what to do about Garden Hills, which is underchosen, according to the district, and underperforming, according to statistics kept by the Illinois State Board of Education.
NAACP head: ‘I didn’t get it. I didn’t comprehend.’
It made sense for Zola to consult Minnie Pearson before the plan was addressed. The Champaign County NAACP President taught under Zola at Dr. Howard Elementary, and as a leader in the local African-American community, she’s deeply concerned with the wellbeing of a school whose student population is 63.1 percent black.
Pearson admits she wasn’t in the clearest of head spaces when she received a call from Zola a week before the board meeting because she was returning from a funeral. But to Pearson, Zola didn’t seem to make the district’s proposal clear, and Pearson’s misunderstanding of the situation is telling.
“She said, ‘These are some of the things that I want you to know that we’re going to discuss,’” Pearson said. “One of those would be to give the kids in Garden Hills ‘a little more diversity.’
“I kind of took that as they were going to open it up and make sure that Garden Hills was something where parents would want to send their children there, and redirect some white children or some Asian children. I had no idea that she was going to talk about swapping” IPA and Garden Hills at the board meeting.
“I didn’t get it. I didn’t comprehend.”
Pearson went to the board meeting to specifically address the lack of progress since a court-ordered consent decree was signed in January 2002, which “involved eliminating any unwarranted disparities in access and achievement for African-American students,” according to the district’s website.
Pearson looked for information regarding Garden Hills on the board meeting’s agenda, but she didn’t find anything. In fact, she would have had to scroll down and click on a note labeled, “Meeting Facility and Programming Needs” to find information on the district’s plans.
The PowerPoint slides linked in the agenda proposed two questions: whether the swap would reduce minority group isolation and whether it would help Garden Hills’ problem of being underchosen.
The district’s School of Choice policy ranks parent choice high among the considerations when deciding which school a student will attend.
Garden Hills, Zola said at the board meeting, has become chronically underchosen when the deadline passes for the first wave of registration. Because of that, seats are left unfilled until the summer, when the children of parents who registered late are funneled into the school.
The school’s magnet status gives it academic resources to compete for students, and its building, staff members agree, is one of the best in the district after a $13.7 million renovation in 2010.
Instead, the neighborhood’s reputation for crime and violence, which some residents argue is undeserved, is often a reason given as to why the school doesn’t top more parents’ lists.
For Garden Hills Academy, which has a population that is 87.3 percent low-income, a swap could theoretically make it a more desirable school, and a more diverse one as a result. IPA, whose population is 60 percent low-income, would then take its place. Because a student’s residence is weighed in the School of Choice calculations, the swap could give future kids from the Garden Hills neighborhood preference at IPA.
The Kirby campus, meanwhile, would get an infusion of money for renovations. How much it would receive beyond the $6 million allotted in the original referendum is up in the air. Unit 4 spokesman John Lyday said the district has been able to find funds for other referendum projects that have gone over budget by refinancing bonds.
The district put forward several renovation plans for the current IPA campus, which were not specifically designed with a swap in mind, that ranged from $6.7 million to $25.9 million. The staff of whichever school occupies the Kirby Avenue building would have input as to how that money is spent, Unit 4 says. To renovate it into a building that could support a K-8 school for IPA would cost $35 million to $37 million, according to the district.
For Garden Hills teachers who love the building they’re in, which has been tailored and modified to their specific magnet program over the years, a new home is little consolation.
And for most of the current Garden Hills students, the benefits would be virtually nonexistent, critics of the proposal say. Only bilingual students can transfer to IPA after the first grade, and renovations on the Kirby building wouldn’t be complete for a few years.
In addition, the switch would create a longer commute for many current Garden Hills students. Out of 425, 180 live within 1.5 miles of their current building, while only 47 live within that distance of IPA’s building on Kirby.
Teacher: ‘We’re always the ball that’s dropped’
Pearson was aghast and livid when conversation about the school swap was broached at the board meeting.
“It’s clearly racist,” she said later.
Two days ago, Zola met with the NAACP and ACLU along with other concerned parties, to hear their concerns. The superintendent will also host two listening sessions about the proposal — at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Garden Hills and 6 p.m. Thursday at IPA.
“It was said (Friday night) that (Unit 4) made the decision because these people are powerless,” Pearson said. “They’re not very vocal, they had never been notified. Oh yeah, you may have tried to let the key players know, but it was short notice.”
Various ideas were broached in that Friday meeting. Pearson said volunteers and aides could fill various needs. A parent who works at the University of Illinois said college students would be eager to help at the school improve issues related to discipline and academics.
Perhaps most importantly, Pearson said she thinks teachers need long-term training specifically to teach the population they’re educating.
“Just because African-American children are not achieving doesn’t mean there are bad teachers out there,” she said. “But in all honesty, we need educated, qualified teachers who understand cultural diversity. You could be top of your class, but if you teach in a public school where there are more black children than you’ve ever seen in your whole life and you just don’t know how to deal with their behavior, their language, their mannerisms, their playfulness with each other, it’s going to be foreign to you.”
In the Garden Hills neighborhood, reactions to the proposed swap vary.
Champaign City Council member Clarissa Fourman, whose district includes Garden Hills, is skeptical. Neighborhood association President Chad Smith said he sees the possibility of adding a popular program to the area as a likely benefit, and he doesn’t think the argument should be framed in racial terms.
Taking a long-term view, social worker Amy Dean said she thinks the pros might outweigh the cons.
“I feel like (Garden Hills Academy) is kind of constantly put in a no-win situation just with the way things have worked out with the Schools of Choice, with the community’s perception of my school, with the reactions that I get from people when I tell them where I work,” said Dean, who is in her seventh year at Garden Hills, making her one of its longest-tenured staff members. “There’s definitely a negative perception that we’re trying to change, but it’s difficult to combat that.
“When I look at the pros of the situation, I think they outweigh the hardships that will come with it,” she added. “It will be difficult to make this transition. It will be inconvenient to be living in construction for another couple of years. The enrollment could be really low, but over time, I think this could be” positive.
Some, though, view it as a solution that doesn’t directly address or fix the problems.
“I think that Dr. Zola is trying to solve problems,” Hildebrand said. “We all have situations that we need to solve, and education is not an easy place to live, and people aren’t going to get everything. So she’s trying to figure out the best way to do what everybody needs.
“She’s got 18 balls in the air, and she’s trying to figure out how to catch five of them. And unfortunately, we’re going to be the one that’s dropped. And it just seems like we’re always the ball that’s dropped.”
For its part, the school board, as a whole, didn’t enthusiastically accept the proposal. Gianina Baker said she wouldn’t even consider voting for the move because she didn’t see the benefits for Garden Hills students. A few others were tepid, while some were open to the idea.
Because of the number of strong rebukes, Pearson does not seem to expect the proposal to pass. And although she said the district needs to earn back her trust, she’s confident they can move past it and address the problems that she sees are at hand.
“This can be a learning experience for us all,” she said, “if we admit that there are things that we want to do, but we don’t do them well. That we need help.”