CHAMPAIGN — The United Way of Champaign County will invest $300,000 over three years to help address two glaring health and housing issues — a lack of affordable dental care and a need for year-around shelter for the homeless.
The agency said Monday it has committed an annual $50,000 for three years to help Promise Healtcare cover the salary of a second dentist at the SmileHealthy Dental Center.
Another $50,000 a year for three years has been awarded to C-U at Home to help that organization merge its winter emergency shelter for men with the Austin’s Place winter emergency shelter for women and expend to provide all-year shelter.
United Way leaders said both grants are being made from a pool of unrestricted donations, and are separate from the funding provided to community agencies through the United Way’s two-year Community Impact grant cycle.
Promise Healthcare’s SmileHealthy Dental Center makes dental care available on a sliding fee scale based on household income and size.
That organization will be tracking the number of patients served, the preventive services provided to adults and children and the number of children who are provided dental sealants, according to the United WAy.
Promise Healthcare will also track and report back on the number of emergency room visits that occur in Champaign County for dental pain.
C-U at Home will be tracking how many nights of shelter are provided, how many homeless people stay at the shelter, and costs per night to provide the shelter, according to United Way.