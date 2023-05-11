SPRINGFIELD — University police officers throughout Illinois who are injured in the line of duty may soon be eligible for the same percentage of their pay as municipal police are, according to state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.
A bill Rose filed and had worked on with the late Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has passed both the state House and state Senate and is on its way to Gov. J.B. Pritzker to sign.
The bill, SB1115, amends the State Universities Article of the Illinois Pension Code, and boosts the disability benefit from 50 percent to the greater of 65 percent of what would have been paid had the officer continued working or 65 percent of the officer’s average earnings during the 24 months immediately preceding the month in which the disability occurred.
Municipal officers are already eligible for benefits based on 65 percent of their pay, Rose said.
University of Illinois police officers are increasingly called to handle dangerous situations just like their counterparts in local police departments, Rose said.
“They’re in harm’s way every bit as much as CPD (Champaign police) or UPD (Urbana police), he said.
Rose said he started down the road with this legislation with the late Sen. Bennett, and he wished Sen. Bennett was here to see it passed.
“I want to send a clear message from me to all of our men and women in blue how much we appreciate them, and we appreciate them running into, not running away from, real harm,” Rose said.