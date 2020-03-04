The University of Illinois will go the interim route before launching a search for a permanent replacement after a top economic development official announced his departure for Wyoming.
University of Wyoming trustees today selected Ed Seidel as the school’s next president. Seidel has been the UI’s vice president for economic development and innovation for nearly four years. Seidel has been overseeing development of the Illinois Innovation Network anchored by the Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago.
Seidel will start at Wyoming in July. He’ll work under a three-year contract with a base salary of $365,000.
The UI’s online salary guide indicates as of September 2019 Seidel made $395,200.